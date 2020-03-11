Beach Volleyball Continental Cup (2nd Round – Women Group D)

Match Day 2 Order of Games (11th March 2020):

Guinea Conakry-1 Vs Egypt-2

Guinea Conakry-2 Vs Egypt-1

Zimbabwe-1 Vs Uganda-2

Zimbabwe-2 Vs Uganda-1

Egypt-1 Vs Zimbabwe-2

Egypt-2 Vs Zimbabwe-1

*At White Sand Beach, Entebbe

The continental CAVB women group D beach Volleyball Olympic qualifiers continue at the White Sand Beach in Entebbe, Uganda on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

This will be match day two of the three day competition that has attracted five countries; hosts Uganda, Zimbabwe, Guinea Conakry, Mozambique and giants Egypt.

After falling to Mozambique 2-1 (21-17, 12-21, 6-15) and 2-0 (21-08, 21-10) as well as the golden set loss to West Africans Guinea Conakry, the hosts are back to face Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Uganda team 2 of Joanita Okalebo Nabbuto and Kauthar Kagoya will face Zimbabwe-1 pairing of Progress Gasa and Danai Guyo Nyengeterai.

Then Uganda team 1 of Peace Busingye and Margreat Namyalo will square up with Zimbabwe-2 (Viola Muchaoona and Media Mafuta).

“We are ready for the best showing. We have learnt from the mistakes done on day one” Nabbuto stated.

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe lost one game and won another to Guinea Conakry before falling short in the golden set.

Zimbabwe 2 fell 2-0 (21-08, 21-15) to Guinea Conakry-1’s Aicha Keita and Fatoumata Binta Bah but their top seeds (Gasa and Nyengeterai) recovered to beat Guinea Conakry 2 (Salematou Camara and Maria Edith Camara) 2-0 (21-07, 21-12).

In the other games on Wednesday, Guinea Conkary 1 (Keita and Fatoumata) will lock horns with Egypt-2 (Randa Radwan and Nada Hamdy).

Egypt 1 (Doaa “Abatchy” El Ghobashy and Farida “Elaskalany” El Askalany) will face Guinea Conakry 1 pairing of (Salematou and Edith Camara).

Zimbabwe will wind up the day with another match against Egypt.

The two best performing countries will automatically qualify for the final round of the qualifiers.

Day 1 Results:

Match 1: Mozambique-1 2-1 Uganda-2 ( 21-12, 12-21, 6-15 )

Mozambique-1 Uganda-2 ( ) Match 2: Mozambique-2 2-0 Uganda-1 ( 21-08, 21-10 )

Mozambique-2 Uganda-1 ( ) Match 3: Guinea Conakry-1 2-0 Zimbabwe-2 ( 21-08, 21-15 )

Guinea Conakry-1 Zimbabwe-2 ( ) Match 4: Guinea Conkary-2 0-2 Zimbabwe-1 ( 21-07, 21-12 )

Guinea Conkary-2 Zimbabwe-1 ( ) Match 5*Golden-Set: Guinea-Conakry 1-0 Zimbabwe ( 17-15 )

Guinea-Conakry Zimbabwe ( ) Match 6 : Uganda-1 2-0 Guinea Conakry-2 ( 21-14, 21-12 )

: Uganda-1 Guinea Conakry-2 ( ) Match 7 : Uganda-2 0-2 Guinea Conakry ( 21-15, 21-11 )

: Uganda-2 Guinea Conakry ( ) Match 8*Golden-Set: Uganda 09-15 Guinea Conakry ( 15-09 )

Uganda Guinea Conakry ( ) Match 9: Egypt-1 2-0 Mozambique-2 (21-12, 21-12)