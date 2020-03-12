Continental beach volleyball women group D Olympic Qualifiers (Final standings):

Egypt – 30 Points

Mozambique – 27 Points

Guinea Conakry – 19 Points

Uganda – 17 Points

Zimbabwe – 13 Points

Egypt Women beach volleyball team edged closer to the Africa Olympic slot, winning the group D continental cup second round qualifiers held at White Sand beach in Entebbe, Uganda.

The North Africans won the group D continental women qualifiers undefeated, coming top in all the matches held during the three days’ qualifiers distracted on the second day with severe rains and heavy winds.

Egypt finished top with 30 points to take gold, Mozamibque ended with 27 points, Guinea Conakry was third with 19 points as the hosts ended the campaign with a dismal 17 points in fourth place.

Zimbabwe were fifth and last nation with just 13 points.

On the final day, Egypt beat the host nation, Uganda with both pairings falling in straight sets.

Uganda-1 fell to Egypt 2 2-0 with the set scoring of 15-21 and 12-21.

In the second match, Uganda 2 lost by an identical 2-0 score to Egypt 1 with 04-21 and 15-21.

The implication of this mini qualification tourney means that Egypt and Mozambique qualify for the final round of the qualifiers that will happen in the nearby future.

Africa will be represented by one country at the 2020 Olympic games in the women beach volleyball event.

All Results:

Match Day 3:

Mozambique1 2-0 Guinea Conakry2 (21-10, 21-11)

Mozambique2 2-0 Guinea Conakry (21-19, 21-12)

Zimbabwe-1 0-2 Mozambique-2 (06-21, 10-21)

Zimbabwe-2 0–2 Mozambique-1 (10-21, 14-21)

Uganda-1 0-2 Egypt-2 (15-21, 12-21)

Uganda-2 0-2 Egypt-1 (04-21, 15-21)

Match Day 2 Results:

Guinea1 1-2 Egypt2 (21-17, 16-21, 13-15)

Guinea2 0-2 Egypt1 (08-21, 12-21)

Zimbabwe1 1-2 Uganda2 (23-21, 11-21, 06-15)

Zimbabwe2 1-2 Uganda1 (15-21, 22-20,10-15)

Egypt1 2-0 Zimbabwe

Match Day 1 Results:

Match 1: Mozambique-1 2-1 Uganda-2 ( 21-12, 12-21, 6-15 )

Match 2: Mozambique-2 2-0 Uganda-1 ( 21-08, 21-10 )

Match 3: Guinea Conakry-1 2-0 Zimbabwe-2 ( 21-08, 21-15 )

Match 4: Guinea Conkary-2 0-2 Zimbabwe-1 ( 21-07, 21-12 )

Match 5*Golden-Set: Guinea-Conakry 1-0 Zimbabwe ( 17-15 )

Match 6 : Uganda-1 2-0 Guinea Conakry-2 ( 21-14, 21-12 )

Match 7 : Uganda-2 0-2 Guinea Conakry ( 21-15, 21-11 )

Match 8*Golden-Set: Uganda 09-15 Guinea Conakry ( 15-09 )

Uganda Guinea Conakry ( ) Match 9: Egypt-1 2-0 Mozambique-2 (21-12, 21-12)