Championship of African Nations (CHAN) 2020:

4th – 25th April

Host country: Cameroon

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reassured all the member associations and the entire African football family that the looming Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat around the world should not worry concerning the upcoming CHAN 2020 tournament in Cameroon.

Through a press statement, CAF noted that they are closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus around the world.

“CAF wishes to inform Member Associations and the entire African football family that we are closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and in particular the African continent.” The statement opens up.

No high risk area in Africa:

The same statement quoted the World Health Organization (WHO) which has so far not witnessed any African country with a high risk.

“According to World Health Organization (WHO), no African country till date has been declared a high risk. Consequently, CAF has decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions.” the statement added.

Restrictive measures:

Means of mitigating the wide spread of the CoronaVirus have been undertaken including playing matches behind closed doors.

“CAF has also been informed of the restrictive measures taken by the authorities of some Member Associations and is in contact to find solutions on a case-by-case basis, with the option of the organization of matches behind closed doors.” CAF Statement.

Regarding the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020, a delegation from the CAF Medical Committee is scheduled to visit Cameroon from 14-15 March 2020.

The purpose of this mission is to assess all the preventive measures taken by the Local Organizing Committee.

The competition is scheduled for 4-25 April 2020.

Uganda Cranes is placed in group C alongside debutants Togo, neighbours Rwanda and defending champions Morocco.