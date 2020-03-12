Saturday, March 14, 2020:

Rhinos v Heathens (4:30 pm) at Legends Rugby Grounds

The return leg of the Rhinos versus Heathens fixture pits together two teams with the widest gap between them in the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League this season.

Rhinos are at the bottom of the table with 6 points while Heathens are on top with 58 points.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Heathens’ 69 points scored in the first round during the Matchday 9 tie against Rhinos is the highest points tally scored by a single team in one match so far in the season.

Rhinos were unable to score a single try in that match but they put 6 points on the board off the kicking tee.

RECENT FORM

Rhinos’ last play push for a losing bonus point against Jinja Hippos in the last match at Legends was in vain as they were unable to crack the visitors’ defense. This spirit almost delivered more than just the bonus point against Mongers in Entebbe as they came agonizingly close with an 18-13 loss.

Heathens have not shown any signs of letting the foot off the pedal as they continue their title defense. They have scored a total of 123 points and only conceded 11 in the last 3 matches played.

SIGNIFICANCE

Plainly put, Heathens not only need to stay at the top of the table but also need to maintain the five-point gap between them and their closest rival Kobs in second place.

Rhinos have only one thing on their minds – getting off the foot of the log, and judging from the recent performance they’re fighting with all they have in their arsenal.

Rhinos denying Heathens even as much as a bonus point will be celebrated by both their own fans and also the other teams with any slight hopes of lifting the title.