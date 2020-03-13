AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group J):

27th March 2020: Tunisia Vs Tanzania – Tunis

30th March 2020: Tanzania Vs Tunisa – National Stadium, Dar es Salaam

In preparation for their double header of the AFCON 2021 group J double header against North Africans Tunisia, Tanzania released a provisional list of 32 players.

Captain Ally Mbwana Samatta who has just joined English Premier League outfit Aston Villa headlines the list.

Samatta is part of head coach Etienne Ndayiragije’s master plans to unlock the hitherto mean and disciplined Tunisian defence.

Benfica bound fast paced winger Simons Msuva, Simba captain John Raphael Bocco, Lucas Kikoti, Chilunda Shaaban, Farrid Musa, Sixtus Sabilo and Idd Naddo are the other attack minded players on the team.

After making the grade to AFCON for the first time when they qualified for the 2019 finals in Egypt, Tanzania seeks a back to back record.

On 27th March 2020, Tanzania will travel to Tunisia for the first leg before returning to Dar es Salaam three days later for the return leg against the same opposition.

Christened as the Taifa Stars, Tanzania won their opening group J match 2-1 at home against Equatorial Guinea, but lost by the same margin away to Libya in the return leg.

Tunisia, on the other hand has won their opening two matches 5-1 at home against Libya and squeezing a hard fought 1-0 win on the road away to Equatorial Guinea.

Therefore, maximum points for Tunisia in the double header will guarantee them a slot in next year’s AFCON finals to be staged in Cameroon.

Tanzania Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: David Mapigano, Metacha Mnata, Aisha Manula, Salum Salula.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Juma Abdul, Mohamed Hussien, Nickson Kibabage, David Bryson, Bakari Ndondo, Aggrey Morris, Kelvin Yondani, Dickson Job, Erasto Nyoni, Said Juma Kapu.

Midfielders: Abdi Banda, Jonas Mkude, Himid Mao, Bryson Raphael, Mapinduzi Balama, Reliants Lusajo, Ayoub Lyanga, Salum Abubakar, Hassan Dilunga

Forwards: Ally Mbwana Samatta, John Raphael Bocco, Lucas Kikoti, Chilunda Shaaban, Farrid Musa, Simons Msuva, Sixtus Sabilo, Idd Naddo