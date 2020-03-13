With the Confederation of African Football (CAF) insisting none of their competitions will be postponed, Uganda Cranes preparations for the 2021 Afcon qualifier could be affected.

The Corona Virus which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has seen sporting activities in Europe and the most parts of the world postponed.

The Ministry of Health in Uganda has put travel restrictions on several countries some which are home to Ugandan players who were summoned for national duty by Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Dr Ruth Jane Aceng, the Health minister the affected countries as Italy, San Marino, South Africa, France, China, Germany, Spain, Belgium, USA, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Iran, Austria and Malaysia.

The preferred alternative, Dr Aceng announced yesterday, for such people, whether Ugandans or foreigners is to suspend travel to Uganda until the outbreak is contained.

“Six countries previously in category two, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, and United States of America have moved to category one because of the increase in the number of new cases per day and cumulative number of cases,” Dr Aceng said during a media briefing at Ministry of Health headquarters on Thursday.

That implies that Moses Waiswa and Denis Onyango (RSA), Mike Azira (USA) Ronald Mukiibi and Charles Bakka (Sweden) as well as the UK based quartet of Bevis Mugabi, Elvis Bwomono, Jayden Onen and forward Uche Mubiru are all affected unless otherwise.

Uganda takes on South Sudan on March 28 at Namboole before a return match on April 1 at Nyayo stadium, Kenya.

Kenya is one of the few African countries that have confirmed at least a case of a virus in their territories.

The coronavirus broke out at the end of last year in China, and at least 113,702 people worldwide have been infected, with over 4,000 deaths registered.

The Full Squad Summoned

Goalkeepers: Denis Masinde Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal, Sudan)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Elvis Okello Bwomono (Southend, England), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ronald Mukiibi ( Östersunds FK Sweden) , Timothy Awany ( F.C. Ashdod, Israel), Brevis Mugabi (Motherwell FC, Scotland)

Midfielders: Mike Azira (Chicago Fire, US) , Jayden Onen (Bromley, England), Taddeo Lwanga (Tanta FC, Egypt), Aucho Khalid (Misr Lel Makkasa SC), Allan Okello (Paradou AC, Algeria), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United FC, South Africa)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Alexis Bakka (UMEA FC, Sweden), Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian FC)