Barely a day after the FUFA Ethics Committee had summoned coaches George Ssimwogerere and Sam Ssimbwa over allegations of match fixing, Tooro United head coach Muhammad Kisekka too has joined the growing list.

Kisekka has been summoned to appear before the committee on grounds of statements he made in the post-match press briefing after his team lost to SC Villa.

The soft-spoken tactician indicated some of his players have been involved in match fixing and was forced to make last minute changes in the lineup against SC Villa after being tipped off.

“For any professional coach you can’t change your first team with minutes to kick off but rumours of betting we had to do so. We have a number of challenges with us and one of them is match fixing. “

“Match fixing is happening, that’s the fact and I can’t deny it and whenever I get information about it prior to the game, we end up conceding stupid goals. This is like the third time we are getting information about this and we end up conceding in the first minutes.”

According to the ethics committee, the comments Kisekka made appear to be in contravention of the FUFA Ethics code because they refer to actions amounting to betting, predetermination of results or match manipulation which bring the game of football into disrepute.

Article 16 of the FUFA Ethics Code establishes that;

“Persons bound by this Code shall assist and cooperate truthfully, fully and in good faith with the Ethics Committee at all times, regardless of whether they are involved in a particular matter as a party, as a witness, or in any other role.”

This requires, inter alia, full compliance with Ethics Committee requests, including without limitation requests to clarify facts; provide oral or written testimony; submit information, documents or other material; and disclose details regarding income and finances, if the Ethics Committee deems it to be necessary.”

Therefore, Kisekka is expected to appear before the committee on Monday 16th March 2020 at 10:00 am at FUFA House Mengo together with any information, names and contacts of the individuals referred to and all the evidence.