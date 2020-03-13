Defending champions Morocco have withdrawn from the forthcoming 2020 Africa Nations Championship due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

Reliable sources from the North African nation indicate they have already written to the Confederation of African Football over the matter.

Caf on Wednesday March 11 issued statement stating that all its competitions will go on despite the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the deadly virus as a global threat.

“CAF wishes to inform Member Associations and the entire African football family that we are closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and in particular the African continent. According to World Health Organization (WHO), no African country till date has been declared a high risk…,” read part of the statement.

Morocco will not take part in the CHAN competition in Cameroon — Jalal Bounouar (@BounouarJalal) March 13, 2020

“Consequently, CAF has decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions. Also, CAF has been informed of the restrictive measures taken by the authorities of some Member Associations and is in contact to find solutions on a case-by-case basis, with the option of the organization of matches behind closed doors.

“Regarding the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020, a delegation from the CAF Medical Committee is scheduled to visit Cameroon from 14-15 March 2020. The purpose of this mission is to assess all the preventive measures taken by the Local Organizing Committee.

Morocco is in Group C with Uganda, Togo and Rwanda ahead of the competition scheduled for 4-25 April 2020 in Cameroon.