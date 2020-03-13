The Fufa Ethics Committee has summoned George Ssimwogerere and Sam Ssimbwa over allegations related to match fixing.

The URA tactician is alleged to have asked for a ‘budget for bribing referees’ from then club CEO Ivan Kakembo.

Kakembo made the allegation on social media on January 8, 2020 days after he left the club.

“URA FC Head coach summoned by FUFA Ethics Committee-Investigatory Chamber over his allegations made via social media on 8th January 2020 by former URA FC CEO Ivan Kakembo in which he claimed that the coach always wanted ‘a budget of bribing referees…,” read part of the Fufa statement.

“Preliminary inquiries were conducted in relation to the above mentioned allegations and further claims that you stated in your technical evaluation reports that you ‘need adequate facilitation for referees’

“In view of the above, the investigatory committee has opened preliminary investigations into the allegations as they appear to contravene the FUFA Ethics Code.”

For Ssimwogerere, the committee wants him to explain the comments he made in his Weekly Column in a local newspaper, Bukedde where he alleges that Express’ home match against Proline had officials pre-determining the results.

“FUFA Ethics Committee summons George Ssimwogerere over his comments made in the Bukedde Newspaper of 23. 2. 2020 claiming that there had been a conspiracy plan by officials and referees to determine results of their 2nd round match between Express FC and Proline FC,” read Fufa’s statement.

Fufa quotes that on February 23, 2020, the former Express coach wrote;

“Nga tuzanya Proline, omukungu omu yakubira ddifiri esimu n’amusuubiza ssente nga bampagudde naye katonda n’atuyamba ne tuguwangula. Ddifiri yennyini yankubira essimu n’ambuulira ekyaliwo nange ne ntegeeeza mukama wange ekiriwo n’abigoberera n’ategeera ekituufu kyokka yasirika busirisi wabula ng’ategedde mukulu munne ky’alowooza. Nakubira FUFA nembategeeza era n’ekimanya era n’ekyusa ba ddifiri.”

Translated as, before our game against Proline, one official called the referee and promised him money in case Express lost but thank God we won the game. The referee in question informed me about what was going on and I also informed my boss and he followed the issue and got to know the truth and he called FUFA and they changed the official for the match.

Both Ssimbwa and Ssimwogerere will appear before the Committee on Monday 16. 3.2020 at FUFA House Mengo so as to provide more information about his statements.