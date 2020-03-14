

Uganda put up a sublime performance to dispatch neighbors Tanzania in the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World qualifiers on Saturday in Lugogo.



A brilliant display from Uganda saw them win 5-0 to advance 6-2 on aggregate.

Margret Kunihira gave Uganda the lead three minutes from the break with a long range effort that beat goalkeeper Aisha Mrisho.



In the second stanza, Uganda became even better scoring four more goals to crown a brilliant display.



Fauzia Najjemba doubled the lead converting from a direct free kick before Grace Aluka’s clearance found itself into the back of the net.



In the closing moments of the game, skipper Juliet Nalukenge netted a brace to seal victory for Uganda.

This was the first win for Uganda against Tanzania in Women’s football since 2016.

Uganda will now face Cameroon in the third and final qualifying round. Cameroon ejected Sao Tome and Principe.