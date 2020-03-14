Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Ethics Committee Adjudicatory Chamber levied a fine of Shs 500,000 to Vipers official Tadeus Kitandwe over his recent social media comments against FIFA female referee Shamilah Nabadda.

Kitandwe was fined over his remarks against Nabadda who handled the Uganda Premier League match at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso between league debutants Wakiso Giants and Vipers Sports Club.

The aforementioned game ended goal-less witnessing Vipers playing more than hour an hour with 10 men following a sending off for their striker Fahad Bayo who was penalized for a deliberate handball.

Kitandwe is supposed to pay the fine within 14 days from the date of this decision.

Failure to pay the fine in the stipulated time shall attract a 6 (six) month ban from all FUFA related activities.

Disciplinary proceedings were opened against Tadeus Kitandwe following his media comments via Facebook regarding a match official Shamirah Nabadda.

The violation arose when Mr. Tadeus referred to the match official as a “bumless chic” and the statement, “Kakati ono bwataba betting then what…” insinuated a situation of likely bias on the part of a match official.

The words used by Tadeus Kitandwe via Facebook against a match official constitute offensive and insulting language directed at a match official within the meaning of Article 21 of the FUFA Ethics Code.

Kitandwe is a first time offender, appears remorseful and has apologized for the

media comments made.

The Chamber also took into account the fact that Mr. Kitandwe took down the post from Facebook.