Due to national team sevens engagements and personal commitments of some of their players, Blacks Pirates have shuffled the playing positions of those who have been available during the course of the 2019-20 season.

The biggest switch of all has been the moving of loose forward Isaac Rujumba to the backline.

Rujumba has been a consistent figure in the Sea Robbers midfield, playing as the inside centre and has partnered with Michael Amolo, Isaac Massa (when available) and occasionally Eric Mula when changes are made during games.

The transition has not been smooth though as he still has a forward’s mentality. One of the major criticisms he has recieved is his failure to make the simple obvious pass and wait until he’s out of options before he thinks of finding the teammate.

For Pirates head coach Bobby Musinguzi, carrying the ball is probably not a problem as it is something the Bweyogerere based side has been missing.

“We want to have a number 12 who can carry the ball, break lines which is something we have been missing but with Rujumba and Mula, now we have centres who can break the line and disorganise the defence which creates a chance to score,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Musinguzi, however, admits that Rujumba has a lot to learn as he transitions from a forward to a centre and should be given time.

“Rujumba is a very talented lad and I have no doubt that he will do well in the midfield when his mind is fully focused on it. He is still work in progress, his power and offload game are getting better by the game.

“Coming in as a centre from a forward, he has a lot to learn. He needs a little more patience with him and he will deliver much more.”

Pirates will be in action on Saturday, March 14 with a home tie against Buffaloes at King’s Park and Rujumba will start at inside centre.