Uganda Cup (Round of 16): Saturday Results

Kiboga Young 0-1 Proline

Tooro United 1-2 Kitara

Uganda Cup holders Proline progressed to the quarter finals of this year’s edition, winning 1-0 over Kiboga Young during the round of 16 contest played at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

Hamis “Diego” Kiiza scored the lone goal on that propelled the reigning champions to a great victory, a giant stride towards defending their crown they won in Masaka last year.

Kiiza had earlier missed a penalty in the opening stages of the game.

Proline missed two of their trusted guns in Musitafa Kizza and Bright Anukani who are currently camped with the Uganda Cranes team preparing for the CHAN 2020 tournament coming up in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Tooro United lost 2-1 to Kitara at the St Paul’s Seminary play ground in Fort Portal.

Both Proline and Tooro United join KCCA and Kyetume at the quarter final level.

KCCA ejected Masindi based Dove 1-0 at the Katushabe play ground.

Kyetume were 5-4 post match penalty winners over Maroons after a one all draw at the Mighty Arena in Jinja on Friday.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns the ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.