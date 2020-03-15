Fortbet Real Stars Sports Awards:

Nominees for month of February 2020:

Boxing: Musa Shadir Bwogi (Welter Weight), David Ssemujju (Middle Weight), Emily

Nakalema (Welter Weight)

The crowning ceremony for the Forte Bet Real Stars month of February 2020 Awards will be held on Monday, 16th March at the Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala.

Boxing is one of the sporting disciplines that will be recognized at the awards ceremony expected to be graced by the new board chairman of the National Council of Sports, Dr. Donald Rukare and Mayor of Katabi, Ronald Kalema Bassamulakeere, among others.

The Uganda national boxing team captain Shadir Musa Bwogi has been among the three boxers nominated for the award alongside David Ssemujju and Emily Nakalema.

Shadir, a welter weight boxer punched his way to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games through a box-off card during the Africa Olympic qualifiers that were held in Dakar, Senegal last month.

He is the only Ugandan that qualified to Tokyo out of the 13 boxers that represented the country in Senegal.

At the tournament he had 4 fights, won 3, he beat Ghana’s Jessie Lartey at the box-off to book his ticket to Japan.

For the middle weight fighter Ssemujju, he could have failed to qualify to Japan but his performance in Dakar can’t go unmentioned.

During the qualifiers, he finished at the the semi- final stage before securing a box off card against Cameroon’s Wilfried Nsengue whom he lost to through a 3-2 split decision.

This was Ssemujju’s second split decision loss in the same tournament having lost on the same margin against Algeria’s Younes Nemouchi.

With such scores he missed by a whisker to book his berth to the Tokyo games.

Then Nakalema (welter-weight) won bronze at the Dakar games just like the other female boxer Catherine Nanziri.

The duo are the only Ugandan female boxers who won at least a single bout in Dakar.

The only difference that awards Nakalema a slot to join the list of Shadir Musa and Ssemujju is the manner in which both lost at the semi-finals.

At the semi-finals, Nakalema lost to Mozambique’s Acinda Panguana by unanimous decision while Nanziri lost to Algeria’s Romaysa Boulam by RSC (The referee stopped this contest) to save Nanziri’s life after seeing the Algerian was too powerfully to her.

Real Stars Sports Agency executive director, Isaac Mukasa, the brain behind these awards strongly asserts the essence of such awards vis-à-vis lauding the key sponsors and partners in the cause.

“Our primary aim for the Fortbet Real Stars monthly awards is to recognize the effort of the sportsmen. These accolades in a way push the winners an extra mile and are just a perfect reward for the hard fought sweat. It is upon this back ground that I thank the sponsors Fortebet, Jude Colour Solutions and supportive partners who have made these awards colourful” Mukasa notes.

Other disciplines that will be rewarded include football (players and coaches), athletics, swimming and rugby.

Other Nominees:

Football (Players): Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City), David Bagoole (Busoga United), Robert Ssentongo (Kyetume), Frank Kalanda (Express), Saidi Kyeyune (URA)

Football (Coaches): Brian Ssenyondo (Mbarara City), Sam Ssimbwa (URA), Jackson Mayanja (Kyetume), Richard Wasswa Bbosa (Express)

Rugby: Daudi Ssemwami (Heathens), Aaron Ofoyroth (Heathens), Joseph Oyet (Heathens)

Swimming: Kirabo Namutebi, Avice Meya, Alexis Kituuka

Atheltics: Joshua Cheptegei, Juliet Chekwel, Hosea Kiplangat