Rhinos 03-49 Heathens

Heathens charge to a second straight Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League title is not about to be derailed after registering a thirteenth consecutive victory.

The league leaders ran over cellar-dwellers Rhinos, 49-03, on Saturday evening at Legends Rugby Club thanks to tries from Lawrence Ssebuliba (2), Nicholas Kato (2), Arthur Mukama, Michael Wokorach, Alex Mubiru and Aziz Khan coupled with a penalty try.

However, it was Rhinos that got on the scoreboard first courtesy of Arnold Kizza’s penalty inside five minutes.

After falling behind, Heathens took just five minutes to respond through a penalty try thanks to Nicholas Kato’s brilliant run.

Arthur Mukama crossed seven minutes later before Sebuliba and Wokorach scored in quick succession to secure a bonus point in 30 minutes.

Aziz Khan and Mubiru capped the explosive first half for the title favourites only blurred by Aaron Ofoyrwoth’s poor kicking.

After the break, the game slowed down but Kato twice ran through before Sebuliba scored his second of the game.

With maximum points, Heathens maintained their five-point lead over close rivals Kobs who overwhelmed Hippos in Jinja.