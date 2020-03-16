The effects of the world pandemic CoronaVirus are biting hard each passing day.

After a series of global sporting events have been postponed, Uganda has confirmed the postponement of the Tri-Nation Pre Chan tournament that was due to run from 17th to 21st in Kampala.

This tournament would involve West Africans Mali and Central African nation Zambia as a precursor for the upcoming CHAN finals in Cameroon due in April 2020.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) confirmed the sad development on Monday, 16th March 2020 in a statement.

The Three nations tournament between Uganda, Mali and Zambia that was due to kick off on 17th and end on 21st March 2020 has now been postponed to 24th -28th March 2020 at Namboole Stadium. The tournament is organized to help Uganda Cranes prepare for CHAN FUFA Statement

The scrapping off of this pre-CHAN tournament further raises the eye brows for the main tournament slated for Cameroon where already two CoronaVirus cases have been reported.

Coronavirus has spread drastically across the divide via all the world’s continents.

Consquently, a number of sporting events as the English Premier League, Grand Prix races, the AFCON 2021 Qualifiers have been painfully called off.