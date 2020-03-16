Saturday, March 14, 2020:

RESULT: Black Pirates 23-09 Buffaloes

Black Pirates continued their winning streak with a 23-09 bonus point home victory over Buffaloes that was largely delivered by dominant defending throughout the entire match.

The Sea Robbers denied their visitors opportunities to attack deep in their territory which resulted in a victory with no try conceded. Buffaloes only visited the Black Pirates 22m territory a total of 4 times.

Buffaloes were also beaten at the set pieces.

The Kyadondo-based outfit conceded four scrum penalties compared to Pirates’ one, and it was a similar trend at the lineouts. Black Pirates had 60% lineout success while Buffaloes had 16.7%.

Tashobya Humphrey led Pirates’ defense in the lineouts. The lanky loose forward stole and turned over 5 of 6 Buffaloes’ lineouts with his quick reaction and wit as the first jumper.

In attack, despite scoring three tries and earning the bonus point, Black Pirates were not as fluid as they have been in the most recent matches.

A total of 13 visits to the Buffaloes’ 22m territory with a return of only 23 points is a poor performance for Black Pirates who are known to be very efficient with ball in hand. In addition, they committed a dozen handling errors and lost 6 turnovers.

However, the most electric moment of the game came when Frank Kidega scored another of his trademark power run tries after latching onto a short offload from Isaac Rujjumba.

Rujjumba had broken 2 tackles and gained 30m after Isaac Massa had collected the ball and singlehandedly waltzed his way out of the 5m territory past the 22.

Michael Amolo’s try in the corner secured the bonus point from a well-worked backs move. Black Pirates making maximum use of the expansive width of their home ground to stretch Buffaloes’ defense.

Buffaloes were unable to score a try but they put points on the board through Donald Oketayot’s boot.

Oketayot split the uprights thrice to score all of Buffaloes’ points. He also had a good kicking game in open play and took advantage of the wind that blew in his favour throughout the second half.

Black Pirates thus remain steady in third place with 48 points while Buffaloes complete the top half with 27 points.