Boxing Thriller in Afrigo Band:

Main Fight: Kenny “Da Mexico” Lukyamuzi (Uganda) Vs Chikadi Makawa (Malawi) – 10 Rounds

Date: Saturday, 20th June 2020 – At Freedom City (Namasuba), Entebbe Road

Entry Charge: 10,000/=

The boxing fraternity in Uganda will eagerly await yet another professional boxing bout between Kenny “Da Mexico” Lukyamuzi and Chikadi Makawa from Malawi.

This will be a non-title continental welter weight fight whose date has been confirmed as 20th June 2020 at Freedom city, Namasuba on the busy Kampala – Entebbe road.

Barely three months to the fight, the official launch at HBT Hotel in Kampala on Tuesday, 17th March 2020 was a complete success.

The fight promoter Richardson “Amigo” Kigozi expressed readiness to host this high profile match-up that will also have a music bonanza to include the legendary Afrigo Band, Music Diva Spice Diana, MC Mariachi and John Blaq.

Amigo was flanked by the Vice President of the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) Simon Katongole, UPBC Technical official Abbey Mugayi, media personality Kasuku Kukuwazabanga and the fighter Lukyamuzi as he addressed the media.

“The fight between Kenny “Da Mexico” Lukyamuzi and Malawi’s Chikadi Makawa. This will be my first fight to promote this year. We are back to promote local talent. We have mixed with musicians to lure as many fans as possible. I call upon all fans to come in large numbers” Kigozi noted.

Standing at 10 fights, 3 loses, 1 draw and 6 wins (one victory by knock out), Lukyamuzi vowed to win the contest.

“I promise to win this bout against Makawa. I am training well and will continue to train until the fight comes. I have to floor him down. Experience will not matter on the day but rather my skills. I thank my promoter, my fans, HBT Hotel management and the gym services provided to me” Lukyamuzi vowed.

Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) has already commissioned the fight since the sanction fees and the necessary logistics have been fulfilled as testified by Katongole and Mugayi.

Makawa has fought 27 fights, drawn once, lost 12 times and recorded 14 wins.

Amigo Promotions and Private Body Guards and Ushers are the main fight organizers and promoters.

Under-card fights on the eventful night will be confirmed in the due course.