Uganda Swimming Federation(USF) has appointed Moses Mwase as the new President replacing Dr. Donald Rukare who was recently confirmed as the chairman of the National Council of Sports.

The position fell vacant after the new Minister of State for Sports, Hamson Obua appointed Rukare as the new NCS chairman, replacing Bosco Onyik.

Therefore, a new President had to be appointed to fill the void left by Rukare and in an extra ordinary meeting convened on Monday, Mwase was named the new USF President.

“During its extraordinary meeting held on Monday, 16 March 2020 at the USF Offices, the USF Executive unanimously appointed Mr. Moses B. MWASE to the vacant position of USF President effective immediately,” reads an official statement from USF.

Mwase who works as the Director Privatization Unit in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has been serving in the USF as the General Secretary.

He will serve as the President for the rest of the current term that runs up to 2021.

In the same assembly, Albert Wasswa who has been serving as the Assistant General Secretary has been elevated to replace Mwase as the new General Secretary.

Max Kanyerezi who is the current Competitions Secretary will as well work as the new Assistant Secretary General.