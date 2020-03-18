20th Taibah Schools Badminton Championship:

20th – 22nd March 2020

*At the Indoor Arena, Lugogo – Kampala

Amidst growing concerns of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 20th edition of the Taibah Schools Badminton tournament faces a stiff challenge to serve off at the Lugogo Indoor Arena this weekend.

This year’s championship was officially launched at the Kawempe Ttula based Taibah Junior School branch on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Long serving Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Simon Mugabi is optimistic the right health guidelines will be adhered to and believes if followed to the dot, there is less need to worry.

“We have received health precautions and guidelines from the Ministry of Health, World Health Organization as well as the international Badminton body to follow them and ensure that the health is given a top due priority before, during and after the championship” Mugabi stated before brief rains disrupted the press conference.

Fears of a possible postponement aside, Mugabi hinted that all the neceasary preparations have been achieved and further expressed the readiness to host the players in this three day’s tournament.

“We are more than ready to host the championship where at least 30 schools have confirmed to send in participants in all the different age catergories. The venue (Lugogo Indoor Stadium) is ready as well and the players have been training well.” Mugabi added.

Like the norm has been over the years, Taibah Junior School has come out wholesomely to embrace the championship that has U-10, U-13, U-15 and U-19 catergories per gender with a collection of an assortment for shutters, trophies and medals worth Shs 11M.

Speaking on behalf of Taibah Junior School, Hajji Salim Muhammad Kagga, the Admissions Manager restamped their participation in the annual championship which is used by schools as a precursor to the other tournaments such as UMEA (Uganda Muslim Education Association) games and the Fresh Diary Secondary School games (USSSA Ball games one).

“The Taibah Schools Badminton Championship is an annual exciting event. We feel proud to be part each passing year and I predict that this year, it will also be a wonderful event. We are ready for it because as a school we balance education vis-à-vis sports development” Kagga stated.

Event Catergories:

Participants will be engaged in the different age catergories as U-10, U-13, U-15 and U-19 for both male and female gender as individual as well as teams.

Just like for the previous edition, each of the exceling personalities and teams per the afore-mentioned catergories in either gender will be rewarded with prizes (medals, certificates and trophies).

2019 Exceling crop:

Mbogo High School win the girls team event (U-19) after edging Rubaga Girls School in a spirited display.

For the U-19 boys, Kibuli SS overcame neighbours Kakungulu Memorial to the team gold.

Individual top performers:

U-10 Girls:

Kimberely Ssendiwala of Mapeera Nursery and Primary School was the best player in the girls’ U-10 event.

Mbogo Parents’ Trisha Kyuuka was runners up. Bayati Nandagire (Katikamu primary school) and Vanessa Ofoyuru (Good Shepherd) followed in the third and fourth places respectively.

U-10 Boys:

Arafat Mutoto, a pupil from Mbale based Yoweri Museveni Primary School was the best after beating Denis Mukasa (St Peter Primary School) in the well contested finale.

Arafat Kibirige of Entebbe was third as Reagan Wanyala of Busia came fourth.

U-13:

Kitante Primary School’s Akbar Oduka was the best male and Catherine Ndagiire (Entebbe) emerged as the best female in the U-13 catergory.

U-15:

Tracy Naluwooza of Mbogo High School was the best female in the U-15 catergory as Kibuli’s Samuel Wasswa emerged as the most outstanding male in the U-15 catergory.

U-19 Girls:

Naluwooza (Mbogo High School) was also the victor in the female U-19 catergory, having defeated Rubaga Girls’ Vivian Olivia Naakojja in the final.

Rubaga Girls’ Shamira Fadilah beat Mbogo High’s Rajab Natasha to take third place.

U-19 Boys:

Kakungulu Memorial’s Muzafaru Lubega beat Kibuli’s Augustus Owinyi to the individual gold medal.

Kibuli SS’ Expendito Emuddu was third ahead of schoolmate Amos Muyanja.

This will be the second event that Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) is hosting after a largely successful Uganda International Open which lured local and international players to a tune of over 150.