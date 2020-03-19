The Kingdom of Buganda has announced the postponement of the much awaited 2020 Airtel Kabaka Birthday run because of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) ailment.

This run which is one of the festivities to celebrate Kabake Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 65th birthday was due to take place on the 5th April 2020.

Also affected are children’s games in Lubiri (20th March 2020), the Kabaka Birthday festival (earlier scheduled for 27th March 2020) at the KCCA grounds in Kampala, Kabaka Squash birthday tournament on 2nd April 2020 at Kampala club as well as the official launch of the Bika Bya Baganda football and netball championships that had been set for 30th April 2020.

The announcement was made by the Prime minister of Buganda Kingdom, Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala.

“Following the Government ban on all public gatherings announced by His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni because of preventative measures to avert the Coronavirus spread, a number of Buganda Kingdom activities that also include sports events like the children’s games, Airtel Kabaka Birthday run, Squash and the volleyball festival have been put on hold until the situation stabilizes” Owek. Mayiga noted.

Other affected events:

Besides the sporting events affected, there quite a number of other non-sporting activities that have been halted with immediate effect.

These include among others; Kabaka Mutebi’s tour of Kakuuto and Mutukula, Buganda Kingdom Lukiiko, Buganda Kingdom district chairperson’s meeting, brainstorming meeting about water and natural resources in Entebbe, bird center launch in Nabweru, launch of Mmwanyi terimba drive in Busujju, Magombololoa meeting, Church service for Kabaka birthday celebrations at Lubaga church, PEWOSA exhibition, Buganda Lukiiko retreat in Masaka, Tour of Kabaale – Kigezi, Last funeral rites of the late John Luswata (father of Nnaabagereka).

A couple of teleconferences have been planned.

The widespread Coronavirus has affected the entire world and most sports events have been postponed, other played behind closed doors.

The 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament that was due to be played in Cameroon was also put on hold until further notice and so is the Africa Junior Golf Championship, among others.

In Uganda, the national sports leagues of football, basketball, rugby, cricket and others have all been affected.