With the wide-spreading Coronavirus already reported in neighbouring countries, the government of Uganda is taking precautionary measures to combat the pandemic.

On Wednesday evening, the president of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, during his State of Nation Address announced a 32-day suspension on all sports events and gatherings in the country.

And the Uganda Rugby Union has adhered to the directive by putting on hold all leagues until further notice.

“Following the announcement by HE President Museveni on 18th March banning public gatherings for 32 days, Uganda Rugby Union hereby announces the postponement of all rugby competitions until further notice,” a statement from the union reads in part.

The competitions that have been postponed include the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League, the Regional Leagues, and the Super Schools League.

“While we do not recommend team training continues as social distancing is advised, we recommend individual regular exercise to remain fit during this period not only for preparation for resumption of games but as science has proven, physical fitness is healthy and could help any of us who may get infected bounce back quicker.”

Heathens are currently top of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League with 63 points, five clear of second-placed Kobs with five matches to the end of the season.