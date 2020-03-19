Johnathan McKinstry has urged players to go out on a positive note after Fufa called off a training camp following postponement of the 2020 Africa Nations Championship.

The Chan tournament was due to be held in Cameroon starting April 4 to 25 due to Covid19 pandemic.

“FUFA has called off the three nations tournament due to the postponement of CHAN and the Uganda Cranes players who had camped at the Cranes Paradise Hotel for the past 17 days have been released to return to their respective clubs,” said FUFA CEO Edgar Watson.

McKinstry feels the boys would have done better if the tournament had gone on.

“We have been in camp for 16-17 days and we feel if the tournament had gone ahead, we would have done well.

“But we told the players to go out on a positive note, lets show the desire and show what we have learnt and be part of the Cranes for long term not just the Chan team.

FUFA has called off the three nations tournament due to the postponement of CHAN and the @UgandaCranes players who had camped at the Cranes Paradise Hotel for the past 17 days have been released to return to their respective clubs. pic.twitter.com/2TndBn0PiE — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) March 18, 2020

Mentally, we have a group of strong team and individuals who for the past 17 days have proved well.

McKinstry hopes the league resumes and the players remain active in their clubs.

“Players go back to their clubs re-energized and ready to continue to show why they would be part of the national team not just the Chan team.

Caf has yet to communicate the official dates for when the tournament for the players in their respective leagues will be staged.