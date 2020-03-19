2020 National Netball Rally (Primary Schools):

Following tremendous success on the football front, Rays of Grace Junior School has now spread wings to conquering netball.

Rays of Grace Junior School won the 2020 National Netball Rally held at New Life Primary and Secondary School in Kiboga district.

Three teams participated in primary category and the winner was determined after a round robin format.

The Njeru based school beat Arch Bishop Nakirebe 24-16 on day and were 19-17 victors over Katale Progressive Primary School in the subsequent round.

During the previous year, they had finished second, having lost by a goal margin to Arch Bishop Nakirebe for the event hosted in Luweero.

“This is a good start for us because our target is to win more trophies. I thank the players, other coaches and the school management for the collective effort” Denis Mpoza, head coach of the school noted.

For starters, Mpoza, a level 3 certified coach who also has a level 2 in umpiring was recently appointed on the Uganda Netball Federation development committee announced during the General assembly held recently at KatiKati Restaurant in Kampala

Meanwhile, Exodus won the secondary schools catergory,

Wob successfully defended the men’s category as did Ndejje University in the Institutions event.

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) defended the clubs’ gong.

Uganda U21 team participated as a guest party, winning all the 5 games and shared spoils with champions NIC.

Rays of Grace Junior School Team Composition:

Players: Jacklin Modongo, Florence Nalusiba, Vick Nambongo, Noeline Nalukwata, Violet Nalule, Angel Ayikolu, Hannah Balondemu, Mary Judith Babirye, Suzan Nabalamu, Petra Nabatanzi, Sylvia Musene, Hajarah Nalwoga (Captain), Flavia Awiro, Jesica Ndagano, Sophia Nakanwagi

Officials: Denis Mpoza (Head Coach), Mohammed Lubanga (Assistant Coach), Claire Nassiwa (Sports Teacher), Charles Kananga (Leader of Delegation), Manisuli Nkolerabaana (Transport)