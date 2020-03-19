Uganda Cricket Association has created a new development competition called The Schools League.

The purpose of the league is to help improve the skills of kids through more competition amongst each other as well as create more playing opportunities for everyone.

In the past, the sport in secondary schools had been limited to the Schools’ Cricket Week which is played once a year and limited in inclusion, particularly for junior players with schools focussed on winning the competition.

However, with the new program, schools will field two teams; the Juniors (S1-S3) and the Seniors (which is open to all) and the association believes that would help raise the level of competition among junior players.

The first edition of the competition will have just eight schools, three from the East that is Busoga College Mwiri, Kiira College Butiiki, and Jinja SSS while Kings College Buddo, Ndejje SSS and Aga Khan represent the Central as Ntare School and Nyakasura School are the representatives from the West.

The League was due to start this weekend but with schools ordered to close for at least a month due to the Coronavirus threat, a new date will be announced by the association.