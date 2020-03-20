Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is one of the 51 sports federations in the country duly registered under the National Council of Sports (NCS).

FUFA’s vision spells out in bold, and aloud “To be the best footballing country in Africa, on and off the field of play“.

In a bid to promote the image of the game at all times, FUFA has further beefed up the respective judicial bodies.

This was one of the resolutions arising from the recommendations following the much publicized commission of inquiry into malpractices marring football in Uganda.

Former Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president Mark Namanya is one of the new faces suggested for the FUFA Appeals committee.

Namanya joins another former USPA Sabiiti Muwanga on the same committee which is chaired by Diana Nabuuso.

Other new faces include Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) President Nasser Sserunjoji as a member on the FUFA Adjudicatory committee, famous city lawyer Musa Kabega on the FUFA investigatory chamber as chairperson, Nobert Kazibwe as a member on the FUFA Dispute resolution chamber.

FUFA’s 22nd Executive Committee meeting confirmed Namanya alongside other members on the other sub judicial committees.

Pursuant to article 61 of the FUFA Statutes, the 22nd FUFA Executive Committee Meeting named the persons as members of the various FUFA Judicial Bodies FUFA Website

Besides the Appeals committee, the other judicial committees include; Ethics and Disciplinary, Competitions Disciplinary panel, Investigatory chamber, adjudicatory chamber and the dispute resolution chamber.

Dr Azaah Taibu chairs the FUFA Ethics and disciplinary committee, Deo Mutabazi remains the chairman of the FUFA Competitions disciplinary panel, celebrated lawyer Musa Kabega heads the FUFA investigatory chamber, Darius Ruta chairs the adjudicatory chamber and Peter Emojong is the chairman of the FUFA Dispute resolution chamber.

The appointments take immediate effect.

FUFA Judicial Bodies:

FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee

Dr. Azaah Taibu – Chairman

Yusuf Kaggwa – Vice Chairman

FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel

Deo Mutabazi – Chairman

George Kabwimukya – Vice Chairman

Robert Serunjoji – Member

FUFA Investigatory Chamber

Musa Kabega – Chairman

Hussein Hilal – Vice Chairman

Charles Twiine – Member

FUFA Adjudicatory Chamber

Darius Ruta – Chairman

Hudson Katumba – Vice Chairman

Hussein Lwembawo – Member

Nasser Sserunjoji – Member

Edrisa Kasalirwe -Member

FUFA Dispute Resolution Chamber

Peter Emojong – Chairman

Andy Lule – Vice Chairman

Dan Obote – Member

Nobert Kazibwe – Member

Harriet Natabi – Member

FUFA Appeals Committee

Diana Nabuuso – Chairperson

Muhammad Nuru – Vice Chairperson

Sabiiti Muwanga- Member

Livingstone Lajan – Member

Mark Namanya-Member