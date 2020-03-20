Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is one of the 51 sports federations in the country duly registered under the National Council of Sports (NCS).
FUFA’s vision spells out in bold, and aloud “To be the best footballing country in Africa, on and off the field of play“.
In a bid to promote the image of the game at all times, FUFA has further beefed up the respective judicial bodies.
This was one of the resolutions arising from the recommendations following the much publicized commission of inquiry into malpractices marring football in Uganda.
Former Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president Mark Namanya is one of the new faces suggested for the FUFA Appeals committee.
Namanya joins another former USPA Sabiiti Muwanga on the same committee which is chaired by Diana Nabuuso.
Other new faces include Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) President Nasser Sserunjoji as a member on the FUFA Adjudicatory committee, famous city lawyer Musa Kabega on the FUFA investigatory chamber as chairperson, Nobert Kazibwe as a member on the FUFA Dispute resolution chamber.
FUFA’s 22nd Executive Committee meeting confirmed Namanya alongside other members on the other sub judicial committees.
Pursuant to article 61 of the FUFA Statutes, the 22nd FUFA Executive Committee Meeting named the persons as members of the various FUFA Judicial BodiesFUFA Website
Besides the Appeals committee, the other judicial committees include; Ethics and Disciplinary, Competitions Disciplinary panel, Investigatory chamber, adjudicatory chamber and the dispute resolution chamber.
Dr Azaah Taibu chairs the FUFA Ethics and disciplinary committee, Deo Mutabazi remains the chairman of the FUFA Competitions disciplinary panel, celebrated lawyer Musa Kabega heads the FUFA investigatory chamber, Darius Ruta chairs the adjudicatory chamber and Peter Emojong is the chairman of the FUFA Dispute resolution chamber.
The appointments take immediate effect.
FUFA Judicial Bodies:
FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee
Dr. Azaah Taibu – Chairman
Yusuf Kaggwa – Vice Chairman
FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel
Deo Mutabazi – Chairman
George Kabwimukya – Vice Chairman
Robert Serunjoji – Member
FUFA Investigatory Chamber
Musa Kabega – Chairman
Hussein Hilal – Vice Chairman
Charles Twiine – Member
FUFA Adjudicatory Chamber
Darius Ruta – Chairman
Hudson Katumba – Vice Chairman
Hussein Lwembawo – Member
Nasser Sserunjoji – Member
Edrisa Kasalirwe -Member
FUFA Dispute Resolution Chamber
Peter Emojong – Chairman
Andy Lule – Vice Chairman
Dan Obote – Member
Nobert Kazibwe – Member
Harriet Natabi – Member
FUFA Appeals Committee
Diana Nabuuso – Chairperson
Muhammad Nuru – Vice Chairperson
Sabiiti Muwanga- Member
Livingstone Lajan – Member
Mark Namanya-Member