Goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo remains a humbled party having earned his first ever summon to the Uganda Cranes team.

In fact, the Maroons Football Club shot stopper tagged the summon as a “surprise” but was quick to add, he has always given his best in every match fielded.

“Sincerely, I will confess that being called to the Uganda Cranes was very humbling. It was more of a surprise to me but when I play every match in the league (Uganda Premier League), it has always been like my cup final” Ssewalunyo stated.

The former Makerere University, Ndejje University and BUL goalkeeper joined five other goalkeepers for the Uganda Cranes training in preparation for the 2020 CHAN tournament which has been now temporarily being halted.

Bright Stars’ Edwin Kiwanuka, Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Saidi Keni (SC Villa) and Kyetume’s Joel Mutakubwa are the other goalkeepers vying for the available three slots on the final 23 man team.

Ssebwalunyo is delighted for the presented opportunity to receive specialized goalkeeping training from the celebrated Fred Kajoba, arguably Africa’s best goalkeeping coach.

“The specialized goalkeeping training from coach Kajoba has helped me a lot and improved my abilities as a person. I am sure, I will not remain the same and I am humbled for this opportunity. Everyday is a special day for learning new ideas in training, test matches and real competitive games. Also, the rest of the coaches that I have worked with have added a special building brick to my career and I am happy for that” Ssebwalunyo, who hails from Ffumbe clan added.

With the Uganda Cranes residential camp having been abruptly halted because of health precautions from the on-going global Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, all the players were released to their respective residences.

The team training will resume in the coming future after assessing the health situation.

But, uncertainty looms on who of the six goalkeepers summoned will finally make the last 23 man squad that will be submitted to the organizing team for CHAN 2020.

Could it be Ssebwalunyo, Kiwanuka, Lukwago, Alionzi, Keni or Mutakubwa?

Definitely, the fingers have to be kept crossed.