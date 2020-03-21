Uganda Cranes and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club winger Joackim Ojera is enthused about the opportunity to be part of the national team.

Winner of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, Ojera is delighted for every passing minute he is with the national team.

“It is a great blessing to serve your country fearlessly. I thank the coaches for the national team and my club as well as those coaches who handled me earlier. They have all done a great job to teach me what to do, encourage me and move an extra mile” Ojera stated.

Ojera has been part of the Uganda Cranes CHAN 2020 bound squad that was engaged in residential training for at least a fortnight before the camp was hurriedly called off because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

Hurt by the decision to call off the camp, Ojera is quick to front the element of life and health concerns.

“Yes, It is always safety and good health first. Fine, I may be hurt by the cancellation of the training camp but it was worthwhile since it is a global threat” Ojera hinted.

In a special way, Ojera is humbled for the high level of cooperation from the rest of his other teammates, the great role played by head coach Johnathan McKinstry and his other assistants and the supportive staff.

“I have had a great amazing two weeks of training and I wished we did not stop. I cannot fail to thank coach McKinstry and his support staff. All the coaches encouraged us to do our best. Every day was a special day of learning, joy and happiness. The health competition amongst the team helped me as a person to raise my personal level. I have learnt a lot from my fellow teammates. We are one happy family.” Ojera added.

The pint sized URA right winger is exceptional for his sublime first touch on the ball, fancy dribbles, pace and crossing abilities.

For any technical personnel on a given team, Ojera is one player whom you will be rest assured of width, direct approach as he takes on the opponents and offensive attributes.

On the Uganda Cranes team, he has already proved the worthiness as he was part of the 2019 CECAFA senior challenge cup winning team.

Utility KCCA player Julius Poloto is one of the direct competitors alongside Ojera on the present CHAN 2020 bound Uganda Cranes team.

As the monitoring for the progress of the COVID-19 threat continues, for now, Ojera and the rest of the Uganda Cranes players will undertake strict training regimes to keep in shape and fully fit.