It is commonly chorused that the job of a football coach in the entire world is one of those most risky and temporary tasks undertaken.

In fact, a football coach is as good as the next day lived.

Seldom, longevity of a football coach for the job is determined by results and sheer luck.

The duo of Muhammed “Meddy” Kisekka and Samuel Ssenyange “Kadidi” Nzanziro have been shown the exit door at Tooro United, according to a club statement.

The bearded Kisekka has been head coach at the club, assisted by Ssenyange as the two also served in the respective capacities at Paidha Black Angels, now playing in the FUFA Big League.

The two had come in to take over from Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna two months.

The Management of Tooro United has made a decision to part of ways with the head coach and his assistant. This is as a result of the duo failing to meet the club’s set standards and targets of performance and in sanctioned media utterances by the head coach. Tooro United FC Statement

Kisekka had this very season also worked at Bright Stars where he was sacked towards the end of the first round for unconvincing results.

In the coming days, Tooro United will announce a new head coach who will guide them during the final part of the season.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Samuel “Kadidi” Ssenyange

Tooro United rock bottom on the Uganda Premier League table with 22 points garnered in 25 games.

Other coaches sacked:

This season alone has witnessed a number of coaches lose their jobs.

Richard Wasswa Bbosa resigned from Tooro United and so did Ndifuna.

Maroons got rid of Douglas Bamweyana, Vipers terminated Edward Golola and Richard Wasswa’s employment contracts.

BUL sacked Peter Onen and Wakiso Giants eliminated Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.