Before the forced break due to the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) ailment, goals have rained in the thrilling University Football League (UFL).

In 25 matches, a total of 71 goals have been scored since the 2020 edition kicked off way back on 12th February.

Two games provided identical 4-1 score lines, the highest scoring games in a single match.

St Lawrence University’s victory over Mbarara based Bishop Stuart University at the Kavule playground and the other was Kyambogo University’s triumph over another Mbarara entity, Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST).

In the same vein, International University of East Africa (IUEA) outwitted Busitema 3-2 in Busitema.

Three other matches produced 4-0 score-lines and one match ended in a 2 all stalemate.

Bugema beat Gulu in Bugema 4-0, Nkumba University subjected debutants Muni to a similar punishment and recently another newbie University of Kisubi (UNIK) suffered at home 4-0 to former winners Kyambogo.

Mbarara University of Science and Technology shared the spoils with Kabale University, 2 all in Mbarara.

Only one match has so far produced a non-scoring score line; the goal-less home draw for Gulu University and Nkumba University played in Northern Uganda.

Top scorers:

Top players have each scored four goals and lead the scoring charts.

Lino Agaba of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Bugema University’s Isaac Musiime have both scored 4 goals apiece.

Musiime scored a hat-trick in Bugema’s 4-0 win over Gulu University.

Three players are on 3 goals each to include; Sudier Abraham (International University of East Africa), Robert Ssekidde (Kyambogo University) and Saidi Munir (Makerere University Business School).

Seven players have found the back of the net twice each. These are led by the Kampala University duo of Brian Omirambe and Shamil Kimwero.

The other players on two goals are; Geofrey Gagganga (Uganda Christian University), Misi Ssemugera (St Lawrence University), Daniel Elimu (International University of East Africa), Boaz Arinaitwe (Kabale University) and Daniel Odyek (Kyambogo University).

Current Table Standings:

By the forced break (due to Coronavirus threat), only six matches remain to complete the group stages.

Kabale University is in command of group A with 7 points, one better of Kyambogo with both sides having played 3 matches.

Mbarara University of Science and Technology has 4 points whilst University of Kisubi has zero points.

In group B, defending champions Uganda Christian University (UCU) leads with 7 points.

Kampala International University follows suit with 5 points, a point better than third placed Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU).

Kumi University, like UNIK is yet to win or draw any game.

Kansanga based International University of East Africa (IUEA) leads group C with 6 points, two better than rivals Kampala University.

Busitema University has 3 points and Uganda Martyrs University has managed a point from two matches.

St Lawrence University bosses group D with 6 points. Makerere University Business School and YMCA Comprehensive Institute both have 3 points apiece. Bishop Stuart University is bottom of group D without any win or draw.

In group E, it is Bugema University top with 6 points. Nkumba University follows closely with 4 points.

Gulu and Muni Universities are on 1 and 0 point respectively.

HE SCORING RATE IS FAR FROM CONVINCING COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS EDITIONS AND WE HOPE IT WILL IMPROVE IN THE REMAINING MATCHES. Anthony Tumwesigye, UFL Manager

Sending offs and cautions:

A total of 62 cards have been given out in total. Two are red cards to Jackson Muwanguzi (Kampala University) and Rapheal Odongo (Kumi University).

The rest (60) are yellow cards.

The remaining 6 matches will be played as soon as the Coronavirus threat is solved.

The University Football League (UFL) is organized by Red Rhino group and it is proudly bankrolled by Crown Beverages Limited under the Pepsi brand and Nile Breweries Limited (Nile Special).

Mukono based UCU are the cup holders after having defeated Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi in last year’s finale played at Lugogo, Kampala.

All Group stage results so far:

Uganda Christian University (UCU) 2-0 Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU)

Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Kumi 1-2 Kampala International University (KIU)

Kampala International University (KIU) Busitema University 1-0 Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi (UMU)

Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi (UMU) Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) 2-1 University of Kisubi (UNIK)

University of Kisubi (UNIK) Kabale University 1-0 Kyambogo University

Kyambogo University International University of East Africa 2-1 Kampala University

Kampala University St Lawrence University 4-1 Bishop Stuart University

Bishop Stuart University YMCA Comprehensive Institute 2-1 Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Gulu University 0-0 Nkumba University

Nkumba University Muni University 1-2 Bugema University

Bugema University Kampala International University (KIU) 1-1 Bugema University

Bugema University Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) 2-1 Kumi University

Kumi University Busitema University 2-3 International University of East Africa (IUEA)

International University of East Africa (IUEA) Kyambogo University 4-1 Mbarara University of Science and Techology

Mbarara University of Science and Techology University of Kisubi 1-2 Kabale University

Kabale University YMCA 0-1 St Lawence University

St Lawence University Bugema University 4-0 Gulu University

Gulu University Nkumba University 4-0 Muni University

Muni University Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi 1-1 Kampala University

Kampala University Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) 0-0 Kampala International University

Kampala International University University of Kisubi (UNIK) 0-4 Kyambogo University

Kyambogo University Kampala University 2-0 Busitema University

Busitema University Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) 2-2 Kabale University

Kabale University Bishop Stuart University 1-2 Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Gulu University 1-3 Muni University

Remaining Games:

Bugema University Vs Nkumba University

Makerere University Business School Vs St Lawrence University

Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi Vs International University of East Africa (IUEA)

Bishop Stuart University Vs YMCA

Kyambogo University Vs University of Kisubi – Kyambogo

Uganda Christian University (UCU) Vs Kumi University – Mukono

