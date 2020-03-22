The 8th edition of the annual Uganda Muslim Education Association (UMEA) Solidarity Games will not be held because of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This follows a directive from the fountain of honour, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to ban all public gatherings that include sports events, music concerts, church and mosque congregations, bars, public markets, educational amenities (primary, secondary schools and universities) where chances of contracting the contagious coronavirus are realistic.

The 2020 UMEA games had been planned at Kawanda Secondary School for the Easter weekend of this year, coming on Good Friday through to Easter Monday, 9th to 13th April 2020.

“Sadly, we shall not be able to hold this years’ UMEA Solidarity games of the suspension of sports events for a period of 32 days and schools because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We urge all the general public to take the necessary health precautions that have been outlined by the ministry of health including avoiding crowded places and good health practices such as washing the hands” Hajji Hussein Lwembawo Kyagulanyi, the General Secretary UMEA Sports Committee.

These games were earlier officially launched at Kawanda Secondary School on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in presence of the host school head teacher Hajjati Hadijah Nassali Kiweewa, UMEA Sports Committee chairman Hajji Twahil Kitezeela,

Kawanda SS director, Hajji Muhammed Maseruka, Hajji Hussein Lwembawo Kyagulanyi (General Secretary UMEA Sports Committee), Hajji Ndugwa Badru (Member UMEA Sports Committee and Executive Secretary of the Wakiso Secondary Schools Head Teachers’ Association-WAKISSHA) and Ayub Khalifa (Member UMEA Sports Committee).

Kawanda Secondary School had earlier hosted the UMEA games in 2005 and 2011.

The UMEA Solidarity Games are intended to forge unity among Uganda, the muslim community and schools.

Also, they are intended to promote muslim secondary schools in Uganda, prepare UMEA School teams for national games as well as provide entertainment.

Two sports disciplines woodball and basketball were to be added to the menu of games that has Football, Netball, Volleyball, Handball, Badminton and Table Tennis.

In 2019, the UMEA games were hosted by Kasawo Islamic Secondary School with Mbogo Mixed winning the overall championship.

2019 UMEA Games (Top 5 Positions):

1 – Mbogo Mixed (3 Medals – 2 Gold, 1 Bronze)

2 – Kakungulu Memorial (2 Medals – 2 Gold)

3 – Kawempe Muslim (2 Medals – 1 Gold, 1 Silver)

4 – Kawanda S.S (2 Medals – 2 Silvers)

5 – Mbogo College (1 Medal – 1 Gold)

Top Performers per game:

Football:

Boys:

MVP: Sharif Nasur Jamalidin (Mbogo Mixed)

Top scorer: Marvin Konde (Kasawo S.S – 8 Goals)

Winner: Masaka S.S

Runners up: Kasawo S.S

1st Runners up: Mbogo Mixed

Girls:

MVP: Hadijah Nandago

Top scorer: Asia Nakibuuka (3 Goals)

Winner: Kawempe Muslim A

Runners up: Kawempe Muslim B

1st Runners up: Masaka S.S.S

Handball:

Boys:

MVP: Vincent Tibamwenda (Kakungulu Memorial)

Winner: Kakungulu Memorial High School

Runners up: Gombe S.S

1st Runners up: East High

Girls:

MVP: Shakirah Bako (Kawanda S.S)

Winner: Kibuli S.S

Runners up: Kawanda S.S

1st Runners up: Mbogo High

Netball:

MVP: Sarah Nakiyonga (Ngando S.S)

Winner: Ngando S.S

Runners up: Kawanda S.S

1st Runners up: Mukono S.S

Volleyball:

Boys:

MVP: Jimmy Ogwang (Mbogo Mixed)

Winner: Mbogo Mixed

Runners up: Ubuntu S.S

1st Runners up: Kinaawa Kawempe

Girls:

MVP: Hadijah Otim (Kinawa Mugongo)

Winner: Kinaawa Mugongo

Runners up: Ubuntu S.S

1st Runners up: Gombe S.S

Table Tennis:

Boys:

MVP: John Madanda (Mbogo College)

Winner: Mbogo College

Runners up: Ubuntu S.S

1st Runners up: Mbogo High

Girls:

MVP: Perry Ayikoru (Mbogo Mixed)

Winner: Mbogo Mixed

Runners up: Mbogo College

1st Runners up: Mbogo High

Badminton:

Boys:

MVP: Paul Makande (Kakungulu Memorial)

Winner: Kakungulu Memorial

Runners up: Kisaasi College

1st Runners up: Kinaawa Kawempe

Girls:

MVP: Barbra Nanyombi (Mbogo High)

Winner: Mbogo High (A)

Runners up: Mariam High