The year 2002 will forever remain a golden time in the history of Greenstars High School.

This was the year when the school won their first ever Entebbe Zone football title, beating Entebbe Secondary School 2-1 in the final played at the Works play ground.

Over the years, Greenstars High School has remained in contention and come close with the rebuilding strategy.

This time round, the school is back to reclaim the past glory days.

The 2020 Entebbe Zone football qualifiers were halted because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat which hit hard the earlier globe world-wide.

By the time of the break, Greenstars High School had posted some promising results.

Greenstars High School beat Entebbe International 2-0 with Talik Mubiru’s brace and drew one all with Lake View Kitinda.

In the 1 all draw, Rashid Kyeyune scored the opener for Greenstars in the second half before an unfortunate own goal past goalkeeper Mustapha Mwirusi leveled the game.

Greenstars High School director Suleman B. Turye believes the spirit of promoting co-curriculum activities vis-à-vis the main business at hand (education) has paid off handsomely.

“We give full and half bursaries to excelling students for those gifted in class and sports. This has helped them achieve and school growth as well” Turye attested.

When the current situation of the Coronavirus threat is finally cleared and the students return to the schools, Greenstars High School will resume the quest for yet another title for the Entebbe zone championship.

Description:

Greenstars High School, Entebbe is a Private, O’ & A’ Level, Mixed, Day and Boarding Secondary school registered with the Ministry Education ans sports.

The school is well known for the academic excellence where a number of graduates have passed through Greenstars High School.

Bursaries are also extended to those students with exemplary behaviour and good performance in both academics and sports.

Greenstars’ present location presents a conducive reading environment, with a well stocked library, fully equipped laboratories.

The school is a quiet place free from un necessary noise, pollution and a spacious space.

The school boasts of a huge ‘Botanical Gardens’ endowed with a variety of natural trees fitted with beach seats where learners sit and revise their work.