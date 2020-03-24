Uganda and the entire world at large has lost an iconic sports pillar in Mzee Nicholas Onegi P’ Minga.

P’Minga was announced dead on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 after a long time of ill health.

Mzee P’Minga served as the assistant general secretary of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

He will forever be remembered for having introduced a number of Olympic games in Uganda.

Most remarkably, he introduced rowing, dragon boat, canoe and kayak, handball, cycling and archery, among other Olympic sports.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely death of Mzee Nicholas Onegi P’ Minga who introduced Rowing in Uganda. May his soul rest in peace.” the Uganda Rowing Federation (URF) eulogized.

He was virtually referred to by many as the “father of Olympic games” in Uganda.

“The Ugandan Sports fraternity will surely remember your Great Contribution. Thanks for introducing many Olympic Sports in Uganda including Rowing, Handball, Archery, Cycling, Dragon Boat, Canoe and Kayak and other Olympic Sports.You leave a legacy. Rest In Peace Papa.” Rodrick “Chadtrax” Muhumuza, the Uganda Rowing Federation technical director posted.

The burial details will be communicated in the due course.