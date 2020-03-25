The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has named a committee that will monitor and supervise all the national football teams.

The committee named constitutes of six people, coming from different fields.

FUFA Executive Committee member, Hamid Juma who represents Kampala region is the head of the committee.

It should be noted that all the standing committees of FUFA except those that need legal expertise are headed by members of the executive committee.

Livingstone Kyambadde is the vice chairperson while Aggrey Kagonyera, Jocelyn Ucanda, Mujib Kasule and Fred ‘Malibu’ Katende are all members on the committee.

According to the FUFA Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein, the role of the committee will be to supervise all the eight national teams.

“The committee will help in monitoring of all the national teams and write reports on where FUFA needs to improve to make sure they excel,” he said before adding, “They will also give recommendations on what needs to be done.”

This is the first time that FUFA is coming up with such a committee. Initially, the local football governing body had a technical team headed by the technical director.

The FUFA National teams’ committee is one of the standing committees that were recently renewed during the 22nd FUFA Executive Committee meeting held on 13th March 2020.

The 9 national teams include;