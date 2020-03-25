Pius Obuya has revealed that KCCA midfielder Ibrahim Sadam Juma and former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta are his idols.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Pius Obuya (left) with KCCA’s Allan Okello during an earlier encounter between the two clubs

The Maroons midfielder said this while in an interview with Sanyuka TV.

“Worldwide, Iniesta is the player that I truly admire,” he answered when asked his idol. “I watch his videos a lot – how he passes, creates spaces on and off the ball and his life style off the pitch,” he added.

“Locally, it’s Ibrahim Sadam Juma. A very intelligent footballer who I watched for long as he started his career from Luzira

Ibrahim Sadam Juma is back for tie against Bul [Photo: John Batanudde] © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The former U-17 international also revealed his best and worst career moment so far.

“Playing for the national team (U-17) and scoring against Rwanda at Namboole stand out for me as the best moment.

“The fans were all chanting my name and it totally touched me. The worst moment came when we were relegated.

Obuya is regarded as one of the most gifted midfielders in the Uganda Premier League although his career has been hampered by injuries especially this season.