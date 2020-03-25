As Uganda joins the rest of the world for the brave and gallant fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several personalities across the divide have released information to safe guard the public.

From sports icons, musicians, politicians, journalists, religious, cultural heads to other opinion leaders, the message has been echoed loudly.

Uganda Cranes goalkeepers Denis Onyango and Salim Jamal Magoola as well as midfielder Yassar Mugerwa are some of the footballers and sportsmen per say that have led the sporting sphere with bold messages.

Arguably ranking among Africa’s best goalkeepers at the moment, Onyango who is also the Uganda Cranes captain had an audio message recorded on behalf of the Ugandan Government and the ministry of health warning the general public about the threat of the Coronavirus and the necessary precautions.

It is our role and responsibility as citizens of Uganda to look after each other. Let us wash our hands well with soap and water; and let us use sanitizers. Secondly let us avoid handshakes. Thirdly, let us cover our mouth and nose while sneezing and keep a distance from one another Denis Onyango Masinde, Uganda Cranes captain & Mamelodi Sundowns Goalkeeper

Mugerwa, a midfielder based in Ethiopia who features at Sehul Shire Football Club also had a bold message printed out;

To my entire Ethiopian and Uganda friends, take all the precautions you can. Be mindful and considerate of everyone. Remember, every life is important and it starts with you. Let us unite and fight Coronavirus. Yasser Mugerwa, Uganda Cranes midfielder

Jamal’s message is a bold call to use genuine products in the fight against

“Fight COVID-19 with genuine products. #FakeProductsDontFightCOVID19” a message on Jamal’s Placard read.

The products to fight the spread of this deadly scourge include sanitizers, soap and other detergents.

Other Uganda Cranes who have come out with different informative messages include goalkeeper Mathias “Kone” Kigonya, Abdul Lumala, Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga, Emmanuel Okwi, URA captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu and others.

The COVID-19 pandemic has virtually caused a standstill across the global as most businesses have closed down, movements restricted, sporting events postponed to future dates with the public appeal to employ self-isolation as one of the tools to tame the spread of this highly contagious virus.