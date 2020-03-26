Sunday Marimo “Mhofu” Chidzambwa, the former head coach Zimbabwe national team footballer and head coach has officially retired from football.

Chidzambwa officially announced his retirement from the beautiful game on Thursday, 26th March 2020 after more than 20 years of active service.

The 68 year old was born in Enkeldoorn city in Zimbabwe.

His younger brother Misheck was also a Zimbabwean international player who later became a coach.

He played as a defender for Dynamos, with whom he won five league championships.

Chidzambwa also played at international level for Zimbabwe, appearing in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in 1980.

After retiring as a player, he went on to manage Dynamos, the Zimbabwe national team (in 2004 at the 2004 African Cup of Nations and 2007, and South African team Umtata Bush Bucks, where he was unable to take up the position because he lost his passport; he was replaced by Clemens Westerhof.

He was re-appointed manager of Zimbabwe in November 2008, leaving in May 2010 to manage South Africa’s Free State Stars.

Marimo quit Free State Stars in August 2010, later becoming manager of Black Leopards.

On 20 October 2012 was banned by the FIFA and ZIFA for match fixing the next 10 years.

He was appointed as one of three Zimbabwe national team coaches in July 2017.

He resigned from the Zimbabwe national team in July 2019 after a disastrous AFCON 2019 Championship held in Egypt.

Profile:

Full Name: Sunday Marimo Chidzambwa

Nick-Name: Mhofu

Date of Birth: 4th May 1952 (age 67)

Place of Birth: Enkeldoorn, Southern Rhodesia

Playing position: Defender

Senior playing career: Dynamos

National team: Zimbabwe

Teams managed