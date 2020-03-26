The year was 1991 when KCCA were declared league champions with three games not played due to unfavourable conditions.

Fred Kajoba felt aggrieved as he was part of the Coffee FC side that was in contention for the title and maybe, they could have won it if not for the decision taken then.

With Uganda not spared by the Covid19 pandemic and the country almost in a partial lockdown, there is a possibility of the Uganda Premier League being affected.

In case it doesn’t get to the end, Article 18 of the Fufa Competition Rules and Regulations on ‘Failure to Complete the League’ states that where the league format, due to circumstances of force majeure, fails to be completed within the season, the winner will be determined if at least one club has played 75 per cent of the league games could be revoked.

“I was a part of that Coffee FC side that lost out to then KCC when the league was suspended with three matches to go due to unfavourable conditions in 1991,” Kajoba told Monitor Sport. “It would be interesting and rewarding to me if we are also declared champions now with the uncertainty of the coronavirus,” he added.

“I had planned to win the league title after 12 games I handle but if it comes from the seven so far, the better. With God’s blessings, we will be champions.”

The Venoms lead the table standings with 54 points, four better than rivals KCCA with five games to play.

When the league returns, Kajoba’s Vipers will have to play Busoga United, Tooro United, Bright Stars, Express FC and Police.