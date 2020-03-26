Makindye West Member of Parliament Hon. Allan “Bwiino” Ssewanyana proposes the cancellation of the 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League season because of the raging Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

Ssewanyana who is also the chairperson of FUFA Big League entity Katwe United Football Club commiserates with the sports fraternity who has been affected by the pandemic.

I sympathize with all sports men and women who are being affected by this situation. But I think FUFA and Sports Organizations should start thinking about how to organize next season (2020/21) because I don’t think the league will be allowed to resume not until after September 2020 because of the social distance preventive measure by World Health organization especially in countries like Uganda where we have a few cases of corona virus. Hon. Allan Ssewanyana

The trouble of maintaining players:

Ssewanyana insists that it indeed remains a challenge for the respective clubs to maintain their players; and in the reverse how players can keep fit to meet the demanding and desirable levels.

“It is even going to be difficult for clubs to maintain the players plus players themselves maintain fit for résumé.COVID-19, as the disease is officially known, has infected more than 420,000 people worldwide and World Health Organization (WHO) are scrambling to stop the spread of the virus, advising against public gatherings. In several countries including Uganda, people have been cautioned not to shake hands to minimize risks of contamination, so since sports involves mainly the above, I don’t think we can be able to have these games played again until when the country feels it is safe and can ably manage the spread.” Ssewanyana adds.

Effect on other Global sporting effects:

Ssewanyana gives reference to the postponement of a number of international sporting events such as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, AFCON 2021 qualifiers, CHAN 2020, Euro 2020, Copa America, Asian Champions League matches and the like.

“We have so far witnessed the shifting of global sports events to next year such as Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Euro 2020, Copa America Championship, Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed. The start of the knockout rounds has been moved back to September.The Confederation of African Football has postponed two rounds of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for March 25-31.The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13 to 15, have been postponed until next year. Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona marathons have also been postponed and others” Ssewanyana clarified.

In case the 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League is cancelled, Vipers Sports Club stands to be declared champions since the regulation state that in case a disaster strikes with 75% of the action covered, the current of the league is declared champion, just like the case was in 1991.