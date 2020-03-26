Borrowing from a few lines from legislator-cum-musician Robert “Bobi Wine” Kyagulanyi’s latest music hit, Sports Club Villa’s midfielder Nicholas “Zico” Kabonge has also sent a strong message to the public to safe guard against the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Sensitize the masses to sanitize, Keep a social distance and quarantine” wrote Kabonge in a message sponsored by Mango Safaris.

In his song tagged Coronavirus, Bobi Wine featuring Nubian Li stress the essence of good hygienic practices as means to fight the scourge.

“The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim. But the good news is that everyone is a potential solution. Sensitize the masses to sanitize. Keep a social distance and quarantine,” the song intro goes.

Kabonge is among the several Uganda Premier League players in self-quarantine at their respective homes, as a directive from the Government and the ministry of Health to tame the pandemic.

The league is expected to resume by 5th May 2020 after the proposed break that was meant for CHAN 2020, a tournament which was postponed because of the Coronavirus threat.

In his debut season at SC Villa, Kabonge has been one of the key revelations for the Nsambya based club who host their league matches at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Sports Club Villa is currently third on the 16 team log with 46 points, 8 shy from the leaders Vipers.

The Jogoos’ five remaining matches include the contest against KCCA, Mbarara City, Kyetume, Maroons and Wakiso Giants.

SC Villa’s Remaining Games in the Uganda Premier League: