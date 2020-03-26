After clinching the Mascom top 8 trophy with Orapa United Football Club, winger Lawrence “Blessed” Nduga is optimistic that they will win the 2019-2020 Botswana Premier League.

“We managed to win the Mascom top 8 cup and now the attention is to win the team league title. Every player at Orapa United, coach and fan are working collectively towards accomplishing that dream” Nduga disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The Botswana Premier League, like the rest of the sporting events elsewhere in the world was halted because of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

By the time of the league stopped, each of the 16 clubs had played 20 matches apiece with Galaxy ahead of the rest having collected 41 points.

Both Orapa United and defending champions Township Rollers are on 40 points apiece as Security Systems is fourth with 39 points.

Nduga is grateful for the team work effort by the rest of his other teammates, the coaching staff and the fans.

To win the Mascom cup, it was done to collective effort and this is a result of the teamwork mentality from my fellow players, coaches and fans. Lawrence “Blessed” Nduga, Orapa United midfielder

On a personal basis, Nduga is humbled having recovered from last season’s woes while still at Shooting Stars Football Club in the same league where he underwent months without salaries, bonuses and allowances.

This prompted him to terminate the employment contract and return home to the native country in Uganda.

“It was hard time last year but I thank God that I overcame the situation and fully settled in at Orapa United Football Club. We are working together as a team to achieve the set objectives.” Nduga noted.

The Botswana Premier League season will resume after the Coronavirus threat has been overcome.

Nduga has previously played at Bright Stars, Kira Young and BUL in the Uganda Premier League.

He also featured at Zambia’s Nkola Blades before moving to Shooting Stars last year in Botswana from where he moved to Orapa United.