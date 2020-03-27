The International Cricket governing body the ICC today released a statement indicating which tournaments have been affected by the deadly Coronavirus.

The Africa T20 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers that were due in South Africa from April 27 to May 5 have been postponed to October. Uganda was among the nations (Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena, Swaziland, and Tanzania) expected to be in South Africa for the tournament.

Consequently, the Africa T20 tournament that was due to be hosted by Uganda in June has also been postponed to a new date that will be communicated.

The ICC decided to postpone all qualifying tournaments that were due to take place before June 30. This implies that the second round of the Cricket World Cup Challenge League B tournament due to take place from July 27 to August 9 will take place as scheduled.

The tournament that will be hosted by Uganda will include neighbours Kenya, Italy, Jersey, Bermuda and Hong Kong.

The Cricket Cranes are top of Challenge League B table after an inspired performance in Oman last year where they won all their games.