“To give is better than to receive” goes one biblical assertion as quoted by the Acts of the Apostles in chapter 20, verse 35.

Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) boss Moses “Gong Master” is well aware of the blessings that come with generous giving.

It is upon this background that the UBF president has handled over 37 cartons of white star branded soap to national team staff.

They constitute of 24 boxers, 10 coaches as well as a medical personnel and team manager apiece.

The Bombers captain Shadir Musa Bwogi flanked by the manager Zebra “Mando” Ssenyange received the soap from Muhangi at the UBF head offices in Lugogo, Kampala.

The donated items will be of great value in this epoch where there is a lock down as the President of Uganda General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced self-quarantine in the brave fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The soap is much needed in the struggle against the Coronavirus because hygiene remains a priority.

THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic is real and kills so many people around the world on a daily basis. We are here to emphasize the president’s directive and encourage everyone there to follow the guidelines if we are to stay safe. We are still going on with our preparations for Olympics and we closely follow Boxers’ individual TRAINING sessions on a daily basis. We are to ensure they keep in shape all the time Moses Muhangi Uganda Boxing Federation President

Shadir is already assured of participating in the Olympics having made the grade from the African Olympic qualifiers held at Dakar, Senegal.

Boxing remains among the sporting events that were put on hold as the entire country joins the gallant fight against this deadly highly contagious Coronavirus.