Mbarara City in fierce battle to retain all time club’s goal scorer Ahebwa

Mbarara City Football Club management is tugged between a hard place and a rock concerning the matters of their all-time goal scorer, Brian Ahebwa.

This comes after the center forward’s employment contract has virtually come to an end.

Three Kampala based StarTimes Uganda Premier League Clubs to include the record league winners Sports Club Villa, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Express FC have openly shown keen interest in the center forward.

“He (Brian Aheebwa) is a good center forward and we have been inquiring about his availability” SC Villa’s Ibrahim Kirya openly expressed his love for the forward.

However, Kawowo Sports has established that Mbarara City has tabled a renewal of contract package for the striker despite interest from Express and KCCA.

Aheebwa has played three seasons for the Ankole Lions including one in the second division, scoring 32 goals in as many matches in all competitions.

In fact, he was remains part of the surviving crop of players who were parcel of the team that earned Mbarara City promotion to the Uganda Premier

His personal representative perhaps reasons otherwise;

“Fine, my clients’ contract with Mbarara City Football Club is coming to an end. We are ready to first give the parent club an opportunity to hear their offer. They have supported him since the Big League days. However, we shall listen to offers from any other outsider and weigh what they have to offer once they make official bids” the player’s representative notes.

Some of the other players in the afore-stated cluster still serving at the club include Siraje Musindo, towering South Sudanese striker Makweuth Wol, goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba, Jasper Ahebwa, Zaidi Byekwaso, Stephen Othieno, Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja and captain Hillary Mukundane.

With five matches to the climax of the 2019-2020 UPL season, Mbarara City is currently 7th on the 16 team log with 36 points from 25 matches.

Aheebwa has scored 8 of Mbarara City’s 29 goals thus far.

His exploits witnessed him earn the summon to the Uganda Cranes team preparing for the 2020 CHAN tournament that is due to be hosted in Cameroon (pushed ahead because of the looming Coronavirus scourge).