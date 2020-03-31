Steven Desse Mukwala is the current top scorer in the Uganda Premier League with 13 goals from 25 matches (23 played minus the two Vipers double header).

The Maroons Football Club striker is on a season long loan move from the current log leaders Vipers SC.

“That is my dream (becoming the league top scorer). I work hard every day to achieve that dream” Mukwala, a former Edgars Youth Programme center forward testifies.

Fighting for it:

There are five matches that remain before the climax of the current season and Mukwala’s competitors are all neck by neck.

The fast paced center forward therefore confesses that he will give in the best of his ability to win it.

“I will give in my very best fight to achieve it because I have all it takes to make it happen all things are possible.” Mukwala notes.

Mukwala is part of the Uganda Cranes’ provisional squad preparing for the CHAN 2020 tournament which was pushed ahead because of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) scourge.

Mukwala is a goal ahead of Vipers’ Fahad Bayo and Police’s towering Ben Ocen (12 goals apiece).

Frank Kalanda of Express has 11 goals as the duo of Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants) and Julius Malingumu (Onduparaka) has scored 9 goals apiece.

Andrew “Fimbo” Mukasa has the most number of goals (45) scored in a single season (1999).

Maroons’ remaining games:

Maroons’ last final games of the 2019-2020 season include an away contest against another relegation threatened side Police at Lugogo, Kyetume (at Mighty Arena, Jinja), SC Villa (Mandela National Stadium, Namboole), URA (Arena of Visions) and Mbarara City (at Luzira).

Current Stand of the goal scorers in the Uganda Premier League:

Steven Mukwala (Maroons) – 13

Fahad Bayo (Vipers) – 12

Ben Ocen (Police) – 12

Frank Kalanda (Express) – 11

Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants) – 9

Julius Malingumu (Onduparaka) – 9

Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City) – 8

Robert Ssentongo (Kyetume) -8

Cromwel Rwothomio Abang (URA) – 8

Mike Mutyaba (KCCA) -7

Ambrose Kirya (SC Villa) -7

Frank Ssenyondo (Express) -7

Dissan Galiwango (Express) – 6

Hamis Diego Kizza (Proline) – 6

Saidi Kyeyune (URA) – 6

Joseph Janjali (Bright Stars) – 6

Musa Esenu (BUL) – 6

Boban Zirintusa (Busoga United *Now in Tanzania) – 6

Allan Okello (KCCA *Now in Algeria) – 6

Yaffesi Kalemba Mubiru (Tooro United) – 6

Karim Ndugwa (Wakiso Giants) – 5

Robert Mukoghotya (BUL) – 5

Lawrence Tezikya (Busoga United) – 5

Mustafa Kizza (KCCA) – 5

Samson Andrew Kigozi (Police) – 5

Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline) – 5

Previous UPL Top Scorers: