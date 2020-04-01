The outbreak of the Corona virus disease has continued to take a great toll on sports activities in the world.

In Africa, the Motocross governing body in Africa; FIM Africa has reached a decision to postpone all continental activities for the season to 2021.

Uganda, the hosts for the 2020 Motocross of African nations which was slated for 7-9th August, will have to adjourn the preparations to 2021.

FIM Africa came up with the decision in consideration to the probable aftermath of the corona virus pandemic.

“The effect on our economies in Africa was taken into account before the decision was made.

“The uncertainty of the current station and the fact that it will take a while to recover from it financially will make it hard to secure corporate sponsors for the events,” read in part a statement from FIM.

Enduro Cross Country Africa is another continental event pushed to 2021.

The event was due to take place in August in Namibia.