As Uganda joins the rest of the world in the brave and gallant fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the “stay home strategy” has been enforced by the Government to all citizens.

Virtually, all the sectors of the economy have been adversely affected by this pandemic with the football fraternity inclusive.

All the coaches and players across the country through the different divisions (leagues) are in isolation at their respective residences.

Whereas the coaches and a few technical personal are busy rehearsing the tactics to be used, many players are engaged in personal work-outs at the confines of their homes, in open spaces and gymnasiums.

Mark Twinamatsiko, a CAF “B” certified coach currently employed by Hoima based FUFA Big League entity Kitara Football Club is one of the hundreds of coaches affected in the country.

Twinamatsiko who crossed to Kitara from rivals Masindi Dove at the beginning of the 2019-2020 season is well aware about the pinch that comes with staying home without work.

It is upon this rich background that Twinamatsiko has offered 50 percent of his monthly salary to his own players to help them through this telling moment.

“I have decided to offer 50 percent to the players at Kitara Football Club. No one has forced me but from my own heart. I wish the players to be well in this telling moment” Twinamatsiko disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The FUFA Big League is one of the affected divisions of football as a directive by the Government to halt all sporting activities amongst the other events that would bring masses together as music concerts, public markets, places of worship, educational institutions, weddings, public transport, and funerals among others.

In this period, sportsmen have had challenging moments with many not only lacking space for training, but also experiencing hardships in finances.

Many clubs per transport allowances, lunch and supper as well as other emoluments many of which are not being paid of late.

Others many experienced challenging in paying the basic salaries and wages of their staff.

The Government 32 days’ ban of massive meetings will end towards the end of April 2020 after monitoring the current state of the Coronavirus situation in the country.

Currently, Uganda has 44 Coronavirus patients with no deaths reported.