Sports Club Villa teenager Abdallah “Muwarabu” Salim is one of the most loved players by the darling club fans.

In fact, the passionate Jogoo fans often chorus in unison his nick name, “Muwarabu” aloud right from the time of limbering through to the games proper.

Salim is a midfielder is equated to the legendary club former captain Edgar Watson Ssuubi.

Physical appearance aside, Salim’s footballing brains and approach to the game especially from the middle of the pack.

Salim has admitted that he wants to emulate Watson who is now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

I want to play like Edgar Watson whom most fans are likening me to. He was a great team leader and player, I want to be like him since he was successful. Salim “Muwarabu” Abdallah, SC Villa player

Watson won 10 titles (in the Uganda Premier League, Kakungulu and Cecafa ) in the seven years he spent at Villa Park.

About Salim:

Salim was born on 10th August 2002 to Salim Brek (deceased) and Said Fatuma.

He studied at Homisdallen School, Kamwokya (Primary), St Mary’s SS Kitende (S1-S2), Standard High School, Zana (S3), Buddo SS (S4) and returned to Standard High School, Zana to complete his “A” level studies.

Football Career:

Salim started to play the beautiful game at Kisoro Young Simba Football Academy in 2010.

In 2014, he joined the SC Villa Jogoo Academy before he graduated to the SC Villa Senior Team where he has so far played 10 matches in the current 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League.

Salim’s memorable match thus far remains that slim 1-0 loss when Jinja SS fell to Standard High Zana in the 2019 Copa Coca Cola Championship semi-final match.

His toughest match is SC Villa’s 1-0 win over Proline, a game that Jogoos played with a man down for 80 minutes.

Vipers’ Bobosi Byaruhanga remains Salim’s toughest opponent.

Role Models:

Moses Waiswa, who features for Uganda Cranes and SuperSport United in South Africa is Salim’s Ugandan role model.

Internationally, Thiago Alcântara do Nascimento (Spain and Bayern Munich) is his pick.

Salim is just a season old after graduating to the senior SC Villa team.

The main task at hand will continue to work diligently if he is to match the record set by his idol, Watson.

Watson’s record is straight; he won three doubles with SC Villa (1998, 2000 & 2002), seven league titles, three Kakungulu Cups (1998, 2000 & 2002) and one Cecafa club’s title.

For the national team (Uganda Cranes), Watson won two Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup titles in 1996 and 2000.

He was also captain of SC Villa from 1998-2003 and Uganda Cranes (2002-2003).

Salim is humbled by the role played by the mother in the progress of his career.

I AM HAPPY FOR MY MOTHER WHO HAS ALWAYS HELPED ME WITH THE NECESSARY SUPPORT TO PLAY FOOTBALL. SHE ALWAYS ENCOURAGES ME TO TRAIN AND GIVE MY BEST. SHE IS SO SPECIAL. Salim Abdallah, SC Villa player

Salim was most valuable player of the tournament at the 2017 Airtel Rising Stars Western Region qualifiers played at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

During the time, he was playing for Kisoro Young Simba Academy.

Profile:

Full Names: Abdallah Salim

Nick-Name: Muwarabu

Date of Birth: 10th August 2002

Parents: Salim Brek (Deceased) & Said Fatuma

Education: Homisdallen School, Kamwokya (Primary), St Mary’s SS Kitende (S1-S2), Standard High School, Zana (S3), Buddo SS (S4), Standard High School, Zana (S6)

Football Career: Kisoro Young Simba Football Academy (2010-2014), SC Villa Jogoo Academy (2014-2019), SC Villa Senior Team (2019-Current)

Memorable Match: Jinja SS 1-0 Standard High Zana (2019 Copa Coca Cola Championship semi-final match)

Toughest Match: SC Villa 1-0 Proline (*SC Villa played with a man down for 80 minutes)

Toughest Opponent: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers holding midfielder)

Role Models: Moses Waiswa (Uganda Cranes and SuperSport United) & Thiago Alcântara do Nascimento (Spain and Bayern Munich)