Uganda Cranes assistant coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is one of the tacticians across the world who had booked to enroll for the UEFA A coaching course in Ireland this coming June.

Sadly, this course has been put on hold because of the dangerous Coronavirus (COVID-19) scourge.

According to Lorna Stewart, the coach education administrator, the course will be rescheduled moments after the current situation has returned to normal.

Due to the evolving situation around Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Irish Football Association has taken the decision to postpone all coach education courses until further notice Lorna Stewart, Ireland Coach Education Administrator

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

i am disappointed that the uefa “a” course has been postponed because of coronavirus which is a global problem now. i will be patient when the situation normalizes. Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Football Coach

The former Uganda Cranes international has coached a number of teams ranging from the Somalia National team, Bright Stars, Lweza, Masavu, URA (assistant coach), Kyetume, Mbarara City, Onduparaka and lately Wakiso Giants.

He is currently the second assistant coach to Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan Mckinstry.