Former SC Villa goalkeeper Denis Onyango differs with FUFA on a proposal to have only 12-teams in the Uganda Premier League.

The Mamelodi Sundowns number one revealed this while in an interview with NTV on their daily sports show dubbed Omumuli.

“First, I think FUFA should have consulted the clubs in the first place which they didn’t,” said Onyango before adding.

“As an individual, I don’t buy the idea of reduction of teams since many players will be denied an opportunity to play in the top division.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango

“When you look at most of the strong leagues world over, they have more teams in the top division and actually, I would advocate for more teams than reduction.”

Onyango who played for SC Villa before joining the Ethiopian league believes reduction of league could kill the competition and also affect development of infrastructure.

“Few teams in the league imply few stadiums which may affect development and also kill competition since you target few wins.

The South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) where Onyango features has 16 teams and is regarded as one of the top leagues in Africa.